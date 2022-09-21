Julio Jones injury update ahead of Week 3 vs. Packers

Week 3 of the NFL season will see the Green Bay Packers take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game will be at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida and will kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox. The Buccaneers will already be without top wideout Mike Evans who has been suspended for the game, and veteran wide receiver Julio Jones is dealing with a knee injury. Jones is not practicing on Wednesday, per the Pewter Report.

Fantasy football implications

This could be the Russell Gage game that fantasy managers were hoping for all off-season. With Evans suspended and Godwin banged up, someone will have to step up for this receiving corps. If Jones is still dealing with a knee injury, it could be Gage or new signee Cole Beasley if he gets elevated from the practice squad. Tampa Bay really needs Jones to be able to suit up, or there is a scenario where quarterback Tom Brady’s targets against the Packers will be Russell Gage, Scotty Miller and Cole Beasley.