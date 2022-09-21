Kyle Shanahan is optimistic George Kittle will play this week vs. Broncos

Wednesday update: Kyle Shanahan is optimistic George Kittle will play this week, per Zac Stevens.

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle will practice in a limited fashion on Wednesday according to Kyle Shanahan. Kittle was able to get in a limited practice last Friday for his first regular season practice, so he’s moving in the right direction.

Kittle is dealing with a groin injury that has kept him out the first two games, but he should be close to making a return. If he does so this week, he’ll get a primetime matchup on Sunday Night Football with the Denver Broncos and will be without the Week 1 starter Trey Lance. Instead, he’ll get the quarterback he’s seen the most work with, Jimmy Garoppolo.

Fantasy football implications

Kittle is always worth a start in fantasy when he’s healthy. He could be on a snap count for his first game back, but even if he is, he’s still likely worth a start at the tight end position. If he can’t go, Ross Dwelley would be a touchdown dependent dart throw.