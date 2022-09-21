Gabe Davis injury update ahead of Week 3 vs. Dolphins

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis was unable to go on Monday night in Week 2 due to an ankle injury. The good news is that he was listed as limited on Wednesday when the Bills did a walkthrough. Most reports have Davis’ injury as not being significant, giving him a chance to play this weekend against the upstart Dolphins.

Fantasy football implications

On Monday night, Davis’ role was taken over by Jake Kumerow, but Kumerow did only end up with two receptions on the night. So in reality, Stefon Diggs saw the biggest bump in production, as he caught 12-of-14 targets for 148 yards and an astounding three touchdowns in a rout of the Tennessee Titans.

Kumerow was second on the team in receiving yards with 50, so there is some upside there if Davis were to be held out another week. With this being a divisional game and the Dolphins off to a 2-0 start, the Bills will likely try to get Davis ready to go for this one.