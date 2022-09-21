Zach Ertz injury update ahead of Week 3 vs. Rams

The Arizona Cardinals will take on the Los Angeles Rams in a battle of the NFC West in Week 3 of the NFL season. Starting tight end Zach Ertz has been dealing with a calf injury. Even with the injury, Ertz has been able to suit up for the Cardinals' first two games of the season. He has 10 receptions on 15 targets for 89 yards and a touchdown.

Fantasy football implications

Ertz missing from practice isn’t shocking to start the week. These teams don’t play until Sunday, so it could just be a veteran rest day. Ertz has been limited in practice to start the first two game weeks of the season and still played. He is expected to play despite his absence from the first day of practice this week. If he did aggravate the injury and ends up missing the game this week, Stephen Anderson and/or Trey McBride would likely serve as the starting tight end. They wouldn't garner any fantasy relevance, though, and any uptick in targets or involvement would likely go to the backup wide receivers.