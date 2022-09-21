Kadarius Toney injury update ahead of Week 3 vs. Cowboys

Week 3 of the NFL season will wrap up with an NFC East battle between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants on Monday Night Football. Both teams are dealing with injuries and one of which for New York is wide receiver, Kadarius Toney. He is dealing with hamstring tightness and is not practicing on Wednesday, per Paul Schwartz.

Fantasy football implications

Toney has played in a limited capacity through the season's first two weeks. He played seven snaps in Week 1 and 28 in Week 2. Even though he has been out there, he has yet to be targeted in the offense. If this injury happens to sideline him, it won’t change that much from what we have seen through two games. The offense still runs through Saquon Barkley and when the ball is passed, it has been going to Richie James and Sterling Shepard. Whether or not Toney is active, he has yet to prove that he can be fantasy relevant this season so is best left on the bench.

The only time you would make the dart throw on him is if you have a late scratch from Sunday night and can only pick between the Cowboys and Giants available players for your final spot. Even then, you could likely find someone with more upside.