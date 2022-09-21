D’Andre Swift injury update ahead of Week 3 vs. Vikings

D’Andre Swift didn’t practice on Wednesday, per Eric Woodyard. According to head coach Dan Campbell, he is just getting a rest day and is feeling much better than last week. That’s good news and hopefully he can get a full practice in on Thursday or at least Wednesday.

Swift saw a reduction in snaps last week, but still played well and found the end zone. He should see an uptick in snaps this week if things go well in practice.

Fantasy football implications

Swift is a must start each week as long as he’s active, as we’ve seen him put up good fantasy numbers when healthy and when playing through an injury. Jamaal Williams remains his backup and has some fantasy football flex upside, but Swift is the no-doubt star of the backfield while healthy or at least close to healthy.