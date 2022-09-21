Lamar Jackson injury update ahead of Week 3 vs. Patriots

The Baltimore Ravens will take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 of the NFL season. Jackson was doubted in the offseason as he bet on himself to hold out for a contract he felt he deserved. Through two games, Jackson has been out to prove his critics wrong.

Jackson is 38 for 59 passing for 531 yards with six touchdowns and an interception. While he has looked impressive, he was limited in Wednesday’s practice with a right elbow injury. Jackson is still expected to play on Sunday.

Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots injury report pic.twitter.com/V9yXFycQiK — Baltimore Beatdown (@BmoreBeatdown) September 21, 2022

Fantasy football implications

The limitation on Wednesday was likely to give Jackson some extra rest. He has been playing well this season, and there is no reason to push him if he feels strained. If Jackson is active, don’t overreact and sit him, he should remain in your lineups. You can also play wide receiver Rashod Bateman and tight end Mark Andrews, without worry.

If Jackson is sidelined, Tyler Huntley will take over. He was a solid fantasy quarterback when he played for Jackson last season. If Huntley does get the start, I would only rely on Andrews, and it would be hard to trust any of the Baltimore wide receivers.