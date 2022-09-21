Dawson Knox injury update ahead of Week 3 vs. Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills added tight end Dawson Knox to their injury report on Wednesday. He did not practice due to a foot injury. Knox has had five receptions for 46 yards so far this season. Of those yards, 41 came on Monday night earlier this week, when the Bills defeated the Titans 41-7. He was third in receiving yards behind Stefon Diggs and Jake Kumerow.

Fantasy football implications

If Knox doesn’t play this weekend in the Bills’ matchup against the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo’s wide receivers will continue to see frequent targets from Josh Allen, including Diggs, Kumerow, and Gabe Davis, if he’s healthy.

Knox’s backups are Quintin Morris and Tommy Sweeney. Morris had one reception for six yards against the Titans, and may see a few more against the Dolphins this weekend. There shouldn’t be much that needs to change in your fantasy lineups with any Bills for Week 3, aside from potentially sitting Knox.