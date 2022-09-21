 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dawson Knox injury update ahead of Week 3 vs. Dolphins

We break down news that Dawson Knox has INJURY. What it means for Week 3 and beyond.

By grace.mcdermott
Dawson Knox #88 of the Buffalo Bills runs with the ball against Lonnie Johnson #20 of the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter of the game at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills added tight end Dawson Knox to their injury report on Wednesday. He did not practice due to a foot injury. Knox has had five receptions for 46 yards so far this season. Of those yards, 41 came on Monday night earlier this week, when the Bills defeated the Titans 41-7. He was third in receiving yards behind Stefon Diggs and Jake Kumerow.

Fantasy football implications

If Knox doesn’t play this weekend in the Bills’ matchup against the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo’s wide receivers will continue to see frequent targets from Josh Allen, including Diggs, Kumerow, and Gabe Davis, if he’s healthy.

Knox’s backups are Quintin Morris and Tommy Sweeney. Morris had one reception for six yards against the Titans, and may see a few more against the Dolphins this weekend. There shouldn’t be much that needs to change in your fantasy lineups with any Bills for Week 3, aside from potentially sitting Knox.

More From DraftKings Nation