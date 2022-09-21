Allen Lazard injury update ahead of Week 3 vs. Buccaneers

One of the biggest games in the Week 3 slate is the Green Bay Packers taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The wide receiving core of the Packers is already thin, but they could be without starting wideout Allen Lazard this week. He is dealing with an ankle injury that made him miss the season's first game. In limited action in Week 2, he caught two of three targets for 13 yards and a touchdown. Lazard begins Week 3 with a limited participation in practice on Wednesday, per Matt Schneidman.

Fantasy football implications

Lazard is one of the few holdovers that Rodgers can rely on from last season. When star wide receiver Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, a lot of responsibility fell on Lazard’s shoulders. Unfortunately, he has been banged up and hasn’t gotten a lot of playing time this season. He is worth a flex play in your fantasy football lineups if he is active.

If he is inactive, the targets would likely be spread thinner between teammates Sammy Watkins, Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. None of them would warrant a start, but if you needed a dart throw, these would be your choices.