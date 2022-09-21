Zach Wilson injury update ahead of Week 3 vs. Bengals

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson logged a limited practice Wednesday as he recovers from a knee injury, which is a good sign of progress ahead of Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Wilson injured the knee in preseason play, but avoided a season-ending situation.

Fantasy football implications

It’s hard to see Wilson get back to the field Sunday unless he logs full practices to close out the week. The Jets just got a nice win over the Browns in Week 2 and have plenty of confidence in Joe Flacco. Wilson’s return would elevate New York’s skill players slightly in fantasy football, with Garrett Wilson and Corey Davis being the biggest beneficiaries. Breece Hall would be in line for receiving work as well.

Based on the initial timeline for Wilson’s return, it seems unlikely he’ll play this week. However, a return to the practice field is a good sign for the Jets quarterback.