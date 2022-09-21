Leonard Fournette injury update ahead of Week 3 vs. Packers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette remained a limited participant in practice due to a hamstring injury he suffered at the end of Week 1 against the Cowboys. Fournette played in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints, so at the moment it doesn’t seem like he’s in danger of missing the team’s Week 3 matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

Fantasy football implications

Fournette was limited throughout last week before eventually suiting up. It seems like the Bucs are simply managing his workload during the week, as Fournette has become a high-volume running back through the first two games this season. The receiving work is not at the level many expected but the Bucs should get the ball to Fournette more through the air as the season goes on.

If things take a downturn during the week, Rachaad White would be in line to take Fournette’s touches out of the backfield. For now, it looks like Tampa Bay will have Fournette available for Week 3.