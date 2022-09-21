Russell Gage injury update ahead of Week 3 vs. Packers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be without their top two receivers in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers, which opens up a lot of opportunities for players like Russell Gage. The offseason pickup was limited Wednesday with a hamstring injury ahead of Week 3.

Fantasy football implications

Gage was limited last week as well before suiting up against the New Orleans Saints. He caught five passes for 28 yards, so Tom Brady was looking his way a decent amount. The Buccaneers are likely to be without Chris Godwin once again and Mike Evans is suspended, so Gage has a big chance to deliver a huge outing. Look for Breshad Perriman and Scotty Miller to also be heavily involved in the passing game.

For now, Gage’s limited session doesn’t appear to be concerning. If he does take a downturn during the week, that likely means even more work for Perriman, Miller and Leonard Fournette.