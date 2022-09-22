Randall Cobb injury update ahead of Week 3 vs. Buccaneers

One of the highlighted games in the Week 3 slate is a clash between the Green Bay Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The anticipated slugfest is set for Sunday, September 25, but it will be interesting to see who is even able to take the field. With injuries on both sides of the ball, Packers veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb is dealing with an illness and is not practicing on Thursday, per Matt Schneidman.

Fantasy football implications

Back-to-back MVP Aaron Rodgers is still trying to find a reliable target in this offense. Cobb has the most experience playing with him and has five receptions on six targets for 51 yards this season. He doesn’t have much of any fantasy football value unless you are in the deepest of leagues. Cobb sits behind Allen Lazard and Sammy Watkins on the depth chart but has fewer targets than rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs.

If Cobb is sidelined for the game, it likely just means other opportunities for Lazard and company. If he is active, you are sitting him, and if he is inactive, you aren’t playing him.