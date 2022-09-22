Jameis Winston dealing with a back, ankle injuries ahead of Week 3 vs. Panthers

Thursday PM Update: Winston was at practice and was reported as doing more work than yesterday, per Nick Underhill.

Week 3 of the 2022 NFL regular season will see the New Orleans Saints taking on the Carolina Panthers in an NFC South showdown. New Orleans is coming off a divisional loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Ahead of the game, it was revealed that quarterback JAmeis Winston is dealing with four small fractures in his back. Winston was limited in practice on Wednesday with back and ankle injuries, per Jeff Nowak.

Fantasy football implications

Even with his back issues, Winston came out and threw the ball 40 times on Sunday. He completed 25 passes for 236 yards and had a touchdown with three interceptions. It is unclear when he could have aggravated his ankle injury. If Winston is active for this Sunday’s game, then you can still look at starting wide receivers Michael Thomas and flexing Jarvis Landry.

If Winston misses the game and the ball is given to “the red rifle” Andy Dalton, this will likely see Thomas bumped down to flex territory. Landry wouldn't retain his fantasy value, but running back Alvin Kamara would see a bump with the backup under center and a higher chance for the running back to be involved.