Sammy Watkins not practicing Thursday of Week 3 vs. Buccaneers

The Green Bay Packers have some concerning injuries that have popped up on the injury report on Thursday, September 22. Wide receiver Sammy Watkins was part of a long list of wideouts that are dealing with an injury and did not practice on Thursday. This is cause for concern as the Packers will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, September 25.

Allen Lazard (ankle), Sammy Watkins (hamstring), Christian Watson (hamstring) & Randall Cobb (illness) all aren’t practicing.



Neither is Marcedes Lewis, who normally gets Thursday rest days but was listed on the injury report with a groin injury.



David Bakhtiari is practicing. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) September 22, 2022

Fantasy football implications

Watkins is listed behind Allen Lazard on the Green Bay depth chart, but both players are banged up. He practiced in a limited fashion on Wednesday but was downgraded to missing practice on Thursday. Trending in the wrong direction is obviously not how Watkins wanted to see his week progress. Watkins has played in both of Green Bay’s games this season and has brought in six of his seven targets for 111 yards, which leads the team.

Aaron Rodgers is desperately trying to find a receiver he can rely on. Watkins and the rookie Romeo Doubs lead the way with six receptions, but this season, Lazard has the only touchdown for a Packers wide receiver. Lazard typically is a flex dart throw, and if he is inactive, good luck trying to pick the correct Green Bay wide receiver against a tough Tampa Bay defense.