Christian Watson not practicing Thursday ahead of Week 3 vs. Buccaneers

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson is dealing with a hamstring injury and per Matt Schneidman, was held out of Thursday’s practice ahead of their Week 3 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The rookie was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday.

The second-round draft pick out of North Dakota State has only gotten a handful of looks through his first two games in the NFL. He caught two of four targets for 34 yards in the Packers’ 23-7 loss to the Vikings in Week 1 and pulled in three targets for just nine yards in their 27-10 victory over the Bears last Sunday night. It remains to be seen if he’ll be good to go on Sunday, where he’d be playing in his hometown of Tampa.

Fantasy football implications

Watson’s production has been minimal through his first two games and if he were to miss time due to the hamstring injury, quarterback Aaron Rodgers would simply continue to lean on top receiving targets like Sammy Watkins, Romeo Doubs, and Randall Cobb.