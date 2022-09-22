Josh Jacobs injury update ahead of Week 3 vs. Titans

The Las Vegas Raiders will hit the road in Week 3. They travel east to take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 25. There is still one more day of practice to go, but Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was absent from Thursday’s practice and is dealing with an illness. If he couldn't play, his backups would likely be Brandon Bolden and Ameer Abdullah.

Fantasy football implications

Jacobs has 29 carries through two games and has a distinct lead on any other Las Vegas players. He has 126 yards on the ground but has yet to find the endzone this season. He has caught both of his targets for an additional 28 yards. Since he is just dealing with an illness, he will likely be able to suit up for Sunday’s game.

If Jacobs is a surprise inactive, Bolden would be an intriguing flex play if you were in desperate need. Otherwise, sit Las Vegas running backs if Jacobs is active.