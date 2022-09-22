Corey Davis limited in practice ahead of Week 3 vs. Bengals

New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis popped up on the team’s injury report ahead of the team’s Week 3 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The veteran wideout is dealing with a knee injury and was limited in practice on Thursday.

Davis has been extremely valuable for the Jets offense through the first two weeks of the season. He caught six of 10 targets for 77 yards in their 24-9 loss to the Ravens in Week 1 before catching two of four targets for 83 yards and a touchdown in last Sunday’s 31-30 comeback victory over the Browns. His status in practice on Friday should determine if he’ll be able to go this weekend.

Fantasy football implications

If Davis were to miss Sunday’s matchup, that would increase the value of young Jets receivers like Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore. You could also see tight end Tyler Conklin getting more looks, upping his value against the Bengals.