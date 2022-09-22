T.J. Hockenson limited in practice on Thursday ahead of Week 3 vs. Vikings

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson is dealing with a hip injury this week and is on the team’s injury report ahead of their Week 3 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday. Hockenson was listed as a limited participant in practice on both Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

The fourth-year tight end has commanded a handful of looks through the Lions’ first two games this season. He caught four of seven targets for 38 yards in their 38-35 loss to the Eagles in Week 1 before catching three of seven targets for 26 yards in their 36-27 victory over the Commanders this past Sunday. His status for practice on Friday should determine if he’ll be ready to go this weekend.

Fantasy football implications

If Hockenson were to be declared out for Sunday, expect more targets for backup receivers Josh Reynolds and D.J. Chark. You could also look into picking up backup tight end Brock Wright off the waiver wire. Wright has a single catch for 25 yards so far this season.