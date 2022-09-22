Christian McCaffrey pops up on injury report ahead of Week 3 vs. Saints

Death, taxes and running back Christian McCaffrey popping up on the Carolina Panthers' injury report to torment fantasy managers. The Panthers will take on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 25. Ahead of that matchup, McCaffrey showed up on Thursday’s injury report with an ankle injury, per ESPN’s David Newton. The team has said that it is lingering stiffness from last week’s game and that he will play on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

McCaffrey can be one of the most prolific running backs in the NFL when given the right opportunity. Whether it is Baker Mayfield under center or the team’s play calling, it hasn’t come together yet this season. Even so, if McCaffrey is active, you are going to put him in your lineup.

If McCaffrey is out, it would be up to backup running backs D’onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard. Foreman filled in well for Derrick Henry last year when he was hurt for the Tennessee Titans. Hubbard played for CMC when he was hurt last year and was serviceable. If he does sit, I would give Foreman a flex play and hope for the best. Hubbard should remain on your bench. McCaffrey is still expected to play, though.