Harrison Butker injury update ahead of Week 3 vs. Colts

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, September 25. While the offense has looked as good as ever, their special teams unit is missing a big piece. Kicker Harrison Butker is dealing with an ankle injury and has missed the first two practices of the week. In the preseason, the team toyed with safety Eric Reid kicking in Butker’s absence, but when push came to shove last week, the team elevated Matt Ammendola from the practice squad.

Fantasy football implications

Butker is one of the best kickers in the league and has a good offense to get him down the field and into field goal range. The only knock against his situation is that Patrick Mahomes is so good that there are games Butker only gets to attempt extra points. It isn’t likely that he will play this week, but if he is active for the game, you should assume that he is healthy, especially if he practices on Friday.

If Ammendola is the fill-in again, he is a serviceable option. Last week against the Los Angeles Chargers, he hit both of his field goal attempts and nailed all three of his extra-point tries. The Colts have been brutally bad this year so Ammendola should hear his number called again this week if he is the starting kicker.