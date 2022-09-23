Micah Parsons misses Thursday, Friday practices due to illness ahead of Week 3 vs. Giants

Week 3 will wrap up its slate of games on Monday, September 26. This week’s Monday Night Football matchup will feature the Dallas Cowboys battling it out with their divisional rival New York Giants. The Cowboys will be without starting quarterback Dak Prescott, so they need their defense to step up and keep them in the game. They may have to do so without star linebacker Micah Parsons who is dealing with an illness, per Patrik Walker.

Fantasy football implications

Due to this game being on Monday, Dallas gets an extra day of practice on Saturday, so there is still time for Parsons to get some practice in before Monday. He didn’t practice on Thursday and will miss Friday’s practice. Parsons has wasted little time picking up where he left off last season. He has four sacks through two games and nine total tackles.

If Parsons does happen to miss the game, the Cowboys D/ST is still a solid option to play for your fantasy football lineups. Daniel Jones has not looked good despite the team being 2-0 heading into this matchup.