Tom Brady dealing with injured ring finger ahead of Week 3 vs. Packers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been dealing with a banged up ring finger ahead of the team’s Week 3 matchup against the Green Bay Packers this Sunday. He has not been listed on the Buccaneers’ injury report this week and has been a full participant in his designated days for practice this week.

Head coach Todd Bowles indicated on Friday that Brady has had no problems and will be ready to go on Sunday, per Rick Stroud. This is certainly good news for the Bucs as the team will be shorthanded on offense this Sunday. All-Pro wide receiver Mike Evans will be serving a one-game suspension this weekend for his role in Sunday’s on-field fight against the Saints while fellow All-Pro receiver Chris Godwin will once again be sidelined with a hamstring injury. Julio Jones is also dealing with a knee injury and is listed as a game-time decision.

Fantasy football implications

With the aforementioned receiver injuries, Brady will be reliant on Russell Gage and Breshad Perriman to step up in the receiving game and that dramatically increases their fantasy value for Sunday. With Brady still dealing with the finger injury, the Bucs may opt to lean in on their run game and that increases the value for Leonard Fournette and potentially Rachaad White.