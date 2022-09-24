Bills to place Micah Hyde on season-ending injured reserve list

The Buffalo Bills will be without a key defensive playmaker for the rest of the 2022 season. The team is placing safety Micah Hyde on injured reserve and he will not return until 2023, according to his agent.

Hyde injured his neck in Week 2 on Monday Night Football and had to go to the hostpital to get it looked at. Head coach Sean McDermott initially said he was day-to-day, but after three straight DNPs and being ruled out for Week 3 against the Miami Dolphins, the big move has been made.

Jaquan Johnson replaced Hyde in the Bills defensive secondary in Week 2 and would likely see more playing time moving forward. The Bills defense enters Week 3 ranked No. 1 in overall DVOA at Football Outsiders, No. 2 against the pass, and No. 3 against the run. In Week 3, they face a Dolphins offense that ranks No. 2 overall.