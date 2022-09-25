 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lions RB D’Andre Swift re-aggravates ankle injury in Week 3 vs. Vikings

Lions RB D’Andre Swift aggravated an ankle injury in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By TeddyRicketson
D’Andre Swift #32 of the Detroit Lions plays against the Washington Commanders at Ford Field on September 18, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift was off to a slow start on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. It seems he may have re-aggravated his ankle injury that saw him miss practice last week. Swift limped off the field in the third quarter and was seen being surrounded by team trainers and doctors.

He is questionable to return to the game. Swift only had four carries for 20 yards and two receptions for nine additional yards before this injury.

