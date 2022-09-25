Lions RB D’Andre Swift re-aggravates ankle injury in Week 3 vs. Vikings

Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift was off to a slow start on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. It seems he may have re-aggravated his ankle injury that saw him miss practice last week. Swift limped off the field in the third quarter and was seen being surrounded by team trainers and doctors.

Swift is on bench surrounded by trainers and doctors. #DETvsMIN — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) September 25, 2022

He is questionable to return to the game. Swift only had four carries for 20 yards and two receptions for nine additional yards before this injury.