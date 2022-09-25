Jets WR Garrett Wilson suffers rib injury in Week 3 vs. Bengals, questionable to return

2:21 p.m. ET update: Wilson was taken to the locker room and has been declared questionable to return to today’s game.

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson sustained a rib injury in the second quarter of Sunday’s Week 3 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The rookie wide receiver took a big hit over the field and needed to be attended to by the Jets training staff on the field. He led the team with four receptions for 46 yards prior to the hit.

Hope Garrett Wilson is okay pic.twitter.com/4Vq5LAzvyq — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 25, 2022

Jets WR Garrett Wilson is still down on the field after taking a big hit over the middle from Bengals safety Jessie Bates. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) September 25, 2022

This is the second straight week that Wilson has exited a game with an injury. He sustained a back injury in last week’s victory over the Cleveland Browns before immediately making a big reception upon his re-entry.

The rookie out of Ohio State has quickly emerged as a dangerous pass-catching threat for the Jets through the first few weeks of his NFL career. After catching four passes for 52 yards against the Ravens in Week 1, he went off for eight receptions, 102 yards, and two touchdowns in their 31-30 victory over the Browns last week. We’ll see if he’s able to return to today’s game.