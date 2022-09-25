Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown dealing with ankle injury in Week 3 vs. Vikings

The Detroit Lions are facing the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown limped off the field in the second quarter. It is reported that the training staff is working on his ankle, and it appears that they re-taped it. Brown is heading back into the game but could be limited the rest of the way, especially if the injury worsens.

With seven minutes to go in the second quarter Brown has caught four of five targets for 56 yards. If he does end up leaving the game again or missing any other time, teammate DJ Chark would likely be the wide receiver to see elevated targets. Quarterback Jared Goff would likely continue to spread the ball around by involving running backs D’Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams and tight end TJ Hockenson.