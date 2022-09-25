 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saints WR Jarvis Landry suffers lower-body injury in Week 3 vs. Panthers

New Orleans Saints WR Jarvis Landry suffered a leg injury in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By TeddyRicketson
Jarvis Landry #5 of the New Orleans Saints in action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Caesars Superdome on September 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints wide receiver limped off the field with an apparent leg injury against the Carolina Panthers. Landry could barely get up and off the field in the third quarter under his own power. He had to be helped to the injury tent and then headed to the locker room.

Landry had been targeted five times, but has only been able to come down with two of them for 22 yards. If he is unable to return, Michael Thomas would see even more work with Tre’Quan Smith likely getting some extra looks as well.

