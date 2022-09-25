Saints WR Jarvis Landry suffers lower-body injury in Week 3 vs. Panthers

New Orleans Saints wide receiver limped off the field with an apparent leg injury against the Carolina Panthers. Landry could barely get up and off the field in the third quarter under his own power. He had to be helped to the injury tent and then headed to the locker room.

Jarvis Landry is going to the locker room — Luke Johnson (@ByLukeJohnson) September 25, 2022

Landry had been targeted five times, but has only been able to come down with two of them for 22 yards. If he is unable to return, Michael Thomas would see even more work with Tre’Quan Smith likely getting some extra looks as well.