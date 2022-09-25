Tua Tagovailoa will start the second half in Week 3 vs. Bills

Update: It appears Tagovailoa was able to pass the concussion tests and is back out there.

Update: Tagovailoa is officially questionable to return with a head injury.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took a late in the second quarter and looked obviously woozy after the hit. He has gone to the locker room to likely be checked for a concussion. Teddy Bridgewater is in the game.

This is what happened to Tua Tagovailoa after his head hit the turf hard. Not sure how you let him back in.



Tagovailoa has had a good game, completing 8-of-10 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown, helping his team to a 14-14 tie late in the second quartered against the Bills. If he is out with a concussion, he would likely be out on Thursday night as well.