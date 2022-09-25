 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tua Tagovailoa will start the second half in Week 3 vs. Bills

Tua Tagovailoa suffered a possible concussion in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins runs onto the field before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Update: It appears Tagovailoa was able to pass the concussion tests and is back out there.

Update: Tagovailoa is officially questionable to return with a head injury.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took a late in the second quarter and looked obviously woozy after the hit. He has gone to the locker room to likely be checked for a concussion. Teddy Bridgewater is in the game.

Tagovailoa has had a good game, completing 8-of-10 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown, helping his team to a 14-14 tie late in the second quartered against the Bills. If he is out with a concussion, he would likely be out on Thursday night as well.

