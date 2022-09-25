Packers vs. Buccaneers inactives: Who is not playing in Week 3

Week 3 of the NFL season will continue on Sunday, September 25. The Green Bay Packers will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will square off in a highly anticipated matchup. Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida is set for 4:25 p.m. ET and the game will air on Fox.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are players missing on both sides of the ball. We will get the full list around 2:55 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Packers will be without wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) as he is the lone player already ruled out. Veteran T David Bakhtiari (knee), WR Randall Cobb (illness), TE Marcedes Lewis (groin) and WR Christian Watson (hamstring) are all questionable heading into Sunday.

The Buccaneers will be without wide receiver Mike Evans who was suspended for one game for his part in last week’s altercation with the New Orleans Saints. Teammates WR Chris Godwin (hamstring) and DT Akiem Hicks (foot) have also been ruled out. Running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring), WR Russell Gage (hamstring), WR Julio Jones (knee) and WR Breshad Perriman (knee) are all questionable for the game. Fournette, Gage, and Perriman are all expected to play while Jones is a game-time decision, per Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter.