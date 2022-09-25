Bills vs. Dolphins inactives: Who is not playing in Week 3

Inactives update: The Bills and Dolphins announced their inactives ahead of their 1 p.m. game. They are as follows:

Bills: WR Khalil Shakir, CB Dane Jackson, TE Tommy Sweeney, DT Jordan Phillips, S Jordan Poyer, OL Mitch Morse, DT Ed Oliver

Dolphins: RB Myles Gaskin, TE Cethan Carter, WR Erik Ezukanma, TE Hunter Long, QB Skylar Thompson, DT Raekwon Davis

Week 3 of the NFL regular season will continue on Sunday, September 25. In a marquee matchup, the Buffalo Bills will take on the Miami Dolphins in an AFC East battle. Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but the Bills will miss some pieces. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Bills have already ruled out four players on defense. Safety Micah Hyde (neck), CB Dane Jackson (neck), DT Ed Oliver (ankle) and DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring) will not play. Wide receiver Gabe Davis (ankle), TE Dawson Knox (foot), C Mitch Morse (elbow), S Jordan Poyer (foot) and DT Tim Settle (calf) are all questionable. Poyer is not expected to play, per Jeremy Fowler.

The Dolphins will be without tight ends Cethan Carter (concussion) and Hunter Long (ankle). Tackle Terron Armstead (toe), DT Raekwon Davis (knee), CB Xavien Howard (groin) and WR Cedrick Wilson (ribs, toe) are all questionable to play.