Ravens vs. Patriots inactives: Who is not playing in Week 3

Inactives update: The Ravens and Patriots announced their inactives ahead of their 1 p.m. game. They are as follows:

Ravens: WR James Proche II, RB Kenyan Drake, CB Daryl Worley, OT Ronnie Stanley, DE Brent Urban

Patriots: WR Jakobi Meyers, FS Kyle Dugger, DT Sam Roberts, ILB Raekwon McMillan, CB Shaun Wade, QB Bailey Zappe

Week 3 of the NFL season is here. The action continues on Sunday, September 25 the Baltimore Ravens will face the New England Patriots. Kickoff from Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts is set for 1 p.m. ET, with the game airing on Fox.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet, as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are a lot of questionable players. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Ravens will be without T Ronnie Stanley, who was downgraded late on Saturday. Running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) is expected to play. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (groin), TE Isaiah Likely (groin), CB Marcus Peters (knee), WR James Proche (groin), CB Brandon Stephens (quadriceps) and CB Damarion Williams (ankle) are all questionable to play.

The Patriots have yet to officially rule out any players, but WR Jakobi Meyers (knee) is not expected to play. Safety Joshuah Bledsoe (groin), S Cody Davis (calf), S Kyle Dugger (knee), DT Davon Godchaux (back), LB Raekwon McMillan (thumb), CB Jalen Mills (hamstring) and S Adrian Phillips (ribs) are all questionable to play.