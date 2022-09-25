 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ravens vs. Patriots inactives: Who is not playing in Week 3

The Ravens and Patriots meet in Week 3 of the NFL season. We break down what we know before Week 3 inactives arrive at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.

J.K. Dobbins #27 of the Baltimore Ravens carries the ball as Jimmy Moreland #20 of the Washington Football Team defends during the first half of the preseason game at FedExField on August 28, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. J.K. Dobbins would be injured on the play. Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Inactives update: The Ravens and Patriots announced their inactives ahead of their 1 p.m. game. They are as follows:

Ravens: WR James Proche II, RB Kenyan Drake, CB Daryl Worley, OT Ronnie Stanley, DE Brent Urban

Patriots: WR Jakobi Meyers, FS Kyle Dugger, DT Sam Roberts, ILB Raekwon McMillan, CB Shaun Wade, QB Bailey Zappe

Week 3 of the NFL season is here. The action continues on Sunday, September 25 the Baltimore Ravens will face the New England Patriots. Kickoff from Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts is set for 1 p.m. ET, with the game airing on Fox.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet, as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are a lot of questionable players. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Ravens will be without T Ronnie Stanley, who was downgraded late on Saturday. Running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) is expected to play. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (groin), TE Isaiah Likely (groin), CB Marcus Peters (knee), WR James Proche (groin), CB Brandon Stephens (quadriceps) and CB Damarion Williams (ankle) are all questionable to play.

The Patriots have yet to officially rule out any players, but WR Jakobi Meyers (knee) is not expected to play. Safety Joshuah Bledsoe (groin), S Cody Davis (calf), S Kyle Dugger (knee), DT Davon Godchaux (back), LB Raekwon McMillan (thumb), CB Jalen Mills (hamstring) and S Adrian Phillips (ribs) are all questionable to play.

