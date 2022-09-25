Jaguars vs. Chargers inactives: Who is not playing in Week 3

Week 3 of the NFL season will continue on Sunday, September 25. The Jacksonville Jaguars will hit the road and fly west to take on the Los Angeles Chargers. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California is set for 4:05 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but the Chargers have concerns on both sides of the ball. We will get the full list around 2:35 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Jaguars have the benefit of being the healthier team in this matchup. They didn't list any players on the injury report on Wednesday or Thursday. On Friday, CB Shaquill Griffin was added dealing with a hip injury. The late addition to the injury report is a concern, but he is questionable.

The Chargers have listed CB J.C. Jackson as doubtful with an ankle injury as is C Corey Linsley with a knee issue. The biggest names on the list are QB Justin Herbert (ribs) and WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) are questionable. Tight end Donald Parham (hamstring) and T Trey Pipkins (foot) are also listed as questionable. Herbert is considering whether or not to take a pain-killer and play on Sunday.