Raiders vs. Titans inactives: Who is not playing in Week 3

Inactives update: The Raiders and Titans announced their inactives ahead of their 1 p.m. game. They are as follows:

Raiders: OT Jackson Barton, RB Brittain Brown, DT Neil Farrell, C Andre James, S Trevon Moehrig, LB Denzel Perryman, WR Hunter Renfrow

Titans: WR Kyle Philips, DB Ugo Amadi, RB Julius Chestnut, DB Andrew Adams, OLB Bud Dupree, OLB Ola Adeniyi

Week 3 of the NFL season will continue on Sunday, September 25. The Las Vegas Raiders will hit the road to take on the Tennessee Titans. Kickoff from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee is set for 1 p.m. ET and the game will air on Fox.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are some potential big names that will be missing in action. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Raiders will be without LB Denzel Perryman (ankle) and WR Hunter Renfrow (concussion), who has already been ruled out of the game. Defensive tackle Neil Farrell (shoulder), RB Josh Jacobs (illness), C Andre James (concussion), S Trevon Moehrig (hip) and DE Bilal Nichols (shoulder) are all listed as questionable for the game. Jacobs is on track to play having traveled to Nashville on Saturday, but will go through a pre-game workout, per Adam Schefter.

The Titans will be without LB Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (neck), S Ugochukwu Amadi (ankle), LB Bud Dupree (hip), and T Taylor Lewan (knee) have all been ruled out for the game. Wide receiver Kyle Phillips is doubtful, dealing with a shoulder injury, and LB Zach Cunningham (knee) is questionable.