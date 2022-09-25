Chiefs vs. Colts inactives: Who is not playing in Week 3

Inactives update: The Chiefs and Colts announced their inactives ahead of their 1 p.m. game. They are as follows:

Chiefs: RB Ronald Jones, K Harrison Butker, QB Shane Buechele, DE Mike Danna, DE Joshua Kaindoh, DE Benton Whitley, T Darian Kinnard

Colts: QB Sam Ehlinger, CB Dallis Flowers, LB Shaquille Leonard, WR Dezmon Patmon, OT Bernhard Raimann, OT Luke Tenuta

Week 3 of the NFL season will continue on Sunday, September 25. The Kansas City Chiefs will hit the road to take on the Indianapolis Colts. Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but both sides will be down some key names. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Chiefs will be without K Harrison Butker (left ankle) and DE Michael Danna (calf). Wide receiver Mecole Hardman (heel) was on the injury report as a limited practice participant on Wednesday and Thursday, but logged a full practice on Friday. Matt Ammendola will fill in for Butker and be the kicker for the Chiefs on Sunday.

The Colts will be missing LB Shaquille Leonard (back) and T Bernard Raimann (ankle), who have already been ruled out for the game. Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (back) is the only questionable player heading into the game. Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. missed last week’s game with a quad injury. He logged a limited session on Thursday and then a full practice on Friday. Pittman isn't listed on the injury report heading into the game and is expected to play.