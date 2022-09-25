49ers vs. Broncos inactives: Who is not playing in Week 3

The San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos square off on Sunday Night Football to close out the Week 3 Sunday slate. Both teams come into the game with a 1-1 record, each coming off a much-needed Week 2 win after losing a stunner in Week 1.

The biggest news heading into this game is the 49ers move from Trey Lance to Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback. Lance suffered a fracture and ligament damage in his ankle and is out for the rest of the year. Garoppolo came on in relief last week and will make the start this week and moving forward.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are a host of notable questionable names we’ll be keeping an eye on the rest of the day. We will get the full list around 6:50 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The 49ers will be without OL Daniel Brunskill (hamstring), RB Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle), and TE Tyler Kroft (knee). DL Arik Armstead (foot) is questionable, but it is notable the 49ers promoted Akeem Spence from the practice squad in case Armstead can’t go. Reserve OT Colton McKivitz is also questionable for the game.

The Broncos will be without cornerback Darius Phillips (hamstring), and then it’s a lengthy list of questionable players. The list includes WR Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring), LB Jonathon Cooper (hamstring), WR K.J. Hamler (knee, hip), WR Jerry Jeudy (rib, shoulder), LB Josey Jewell (calf, knee), DE Dre’Mont Jones (neck), G Quinn Meinerz (hamstring), DT Mike Purcell (elbow), CB Patrick Surtain (shoulder), and T Billy Turner (knee). Jeudy is expected to play, per multiple reports, but his status will be firmed up with pre-game workouts.