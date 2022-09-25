Gabe Davis is active for Week 3 vs. Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills announced Week 3 inactives and Gabe Davis is officially active for their matchup against the Dolphins. Davis has been nursing an ankle injury suffered back in Week 1 and was limited in practice all week.

If Davis were unable to go on Sunday then Jake Kumerow, Isaiah McKenzie, and Jamison Crowder could all present viable backup options in the passing game. Of the three, Kumerow likely presents the most intrigue given the number of snaps he played previously in Davis’ absence. Kumerow played 78 percent of the offensive snaps while Davis was out, and it could only be a matter of time before his time on the field equates to targets coming his way.

Davis being active is clearly a boon for fantasy managers, and there should be no doubt that he’ll be able to pick up where he left off. He hauled in 4-of-5 targets in the season opener for 88 yards and touchdown, and the Bills' high-powered passing attack should leave little doubt that he can match or exceed that production again. Stefon Diggs was already playing like the best receiver in football through two weeks, and now Davis’ presence could potentially mean easier opportunities against the opposing secondary come his way if they must account for another threat on the outside. For now, Kumerow seems like a stash on the bench and only a potential play if Davis is sidelined once more.