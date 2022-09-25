 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jakobi Meyers is inactive for Week 3 vs. Ravens

The Patriots published their Week 3 inactives report and Jakobi Meyers is inactive for their matchup against the Ravens. We break down what it means.

Jakobi Meyers #16 of the New England Patriots attempts to catch a pass while defended by Devin Bush #55 of the Pittsburgh Steelers d1h at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The New England Patriots announced Week 3 inactives and Jakobi Meyers is officially inactive for their matchup against the Ravens. Meyers is dealing with a knee injury and was not a participant in practice for two days this week, before logging a limited session on Friday.

In light of Meyers’ absence on Sunday, New England will turn to Nelson Agholor and DeVante Parker to lead the receiving corps against Baltimore. Kendrick Bourne directly should see some additional targets head his way, and he has an additional season of experience under his belt playing alongside quarterback Mac Jones. His familiarity in the system could give him an upside advantage over the likes of Parker, who just joined the Patriots this offseason.

Meyers’ inactive status is a misfortune for fantasy managers after the Patriots receiver was coming off a big performance in Week 2. Meyers hauled in 9-of-13 targets for 95 yards and a total of 18.5 PPR fantasy points, but that volume will likely be replaced in the aggregate amongst the rest of New England’s receivers. Agholor could greatly benefit after catching all six targets last week for 110 yards and a touchdown. If Jones feels he can trust Agholor that much more after last week’s success, then he should enter Week 3 as a strong fantasy WR2 with Meyers sidelined.

