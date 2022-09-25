JK Dobbins is active for Week 3 vs. Patriots

The Baltimore Ravens announced Week 3 inactives and J.K. Dobbins is officially active for their matchup against the Patriots. Dobbins will make his 2022 season debut after recovering from ACL surgery. The Ravens running back was a full participant in practice leading up to Sunday’s contest.

As Dobbins is set to make his regular-season debut there is still a likelihood that he is eased back into the gameplan, which means Kenyan Drake, Mike Davis, and Justice Hill could still get carries in Week 3. While neither option has made a substantial impact in Dobbins’ absence so far this season, Drake presents the most athletic option and his pass-catching ability makes him the backup with the most upside versus the Patriots.

Dobbins making his debut is clearly a bright spot for a Ravens offense that is lacking a spark in the backfield, but expectations should be tempered for Sunday. Dobbins may be limited to a pitch count given this is his first regular season action since 2021. With that in mind, Drake still presents the most value out of Baltimore’s backups. Both he and Davis should continue to get opportunities over the next few weeks as Dobbins is eased back in, however, Davis’ limited production this season offers little faith in his upside.