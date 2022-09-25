D’Andre Swift is active for Week 3 vs. Vikings

The Detroit Lions announced Week 3 inactives and D’Andre Swift is officially active for their matchup against the Vikings. Swift is nursing an ankle injury that he sustained back in Week 1, and after being held out of practice on Wednesday he managed to return for a limited session on Thursday and Friday.

Even with Swift taking the field on Sunday, Jamaal Williams should continue to see a sufficient share of snaps this week and going forward. Williams has 23 carries through two weeks and out-carried Swift last week 12-to-5, though Swift’s health was surely a factor in the discrepancy of touches.

Swift being active and on the field is obviously a boon for the Lions’ run game, and he is their RB1 for a reason given his talent upside. His playing status by no means hinders Williams’ playing time as past experience has proven he will still see the field behind Swift on the depth chart. However, Williams' impact is clearly dependent on his ability to get into the endzone. Detroit may be opting for more or less of a committee in the backfield, but it is clear that Swift is the lead back for the Lions.