TJ Hockenson is active for Week 3 vs. Vikings

The Detroit Lions announced Week 3 inactives and TJ Hockenson is officially active for their matchup against the Vikings. Hockenson has been dealing with a hip injury and was a limited participant in practice throughout the week leading up to Sunday’s game.

Should Hockenson miss any time in the near future as he continues to work through his injury, Brock Wright should be next in line to fill the void in Hockenson’s absence. In Week 2, Wright caught his only target for a reception of 25 yards against the Commanders.

Hockenson’s active status is a positive sign as the veteran tight end hopes to pick up steam after a slow start to the season. While receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has been stealing headlines with 17 catches for 180 yards and three touchdowns through two weeks, Hockenson can still illustrate that he’s an important part of the passing game. If anything, his active status and increased usage should only further help Jared Goff and the larger Lions offense. Defenses should be forced to account for Hockenson through the air, which should only give that much more leeway for D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams to be more efficient in the ground game.