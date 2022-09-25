Alvin Kamara is active for Week 3 vs. Panthers

The New Orleans Saints announced Week 3 inactives and Alvin Kamara is officially active for their matchup against the Panthers. Kamara has been nursing a rib injury after he missed the Saints’ Week 2 game, and the running back was able to log limited practices throughout the week leading up to Sunday.

Kamara should see sufficient snaps on the field, but given the injury he’s working through it would not be a surprise to see New Orleans spread carries around in the backfield. With that in mind, both Mark Ingram II and Tony Jones Jr. would continue to split the remainder of the carries in the backfield. Of the two, Ingram presents the most upside in fantasy leagues.

Kamara’s active status is a bright spot for a Saints team that missed him in the backfield in Week 2, but he has an excellent shot of rebounding in full against a favorable Panthers defense. Carolina is surrendering the fourth-most rushing yards per game at 160.0. Ingram and Jones’ opportunities could naturally see a dip with Kamara back in the backfield. Still, Ingram should remain involved in the ground game and could be the main beneficiary of any goal-line scoring opportunities that come the Saints’ way.