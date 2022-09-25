Rams vs Cardinals inactives: Who is not playing in Week 3

Week 3 of the NFL regular season will continue on Sunday, September 25. The Los Angeles Rams will take on the Arizona Cardinals in an NFC West divisional matchup. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Fox.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but each team have already ruled out some players. We will get the full list around 2:55 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Rams will be without WR Van Jefferson (knee), who was placed on IR on Saturday. Center Brian Allen (knee), CB Decobie Durant (hamstring) and CB David Long (hamstring) have also already been ruled out. Safety Jordan Fuller (hamstring) is questionable for the game.

The Cardinals have already ruled out two players. Wide receiver Rondale Moore continues to battle a hamstring injury, and then LB Ezekiel Turner is sidelined with an ankle injury. Running back James Conner (ankle) is questionable and has been ruled a true game-time decision by head coach Kliff Kingsbury. He’s expected to play, but will test out the ankle in pre-game warmups, per Adam Schefter.