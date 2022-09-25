 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dallas Goedert returns to game in Week 3 vs. Commanders

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert suffered a shin injury in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By TeddyRicketson Updated
Tight end Dallas Goedert #88 of the Philadelphia Eagles scores a touchdown during the first quarter at FedExField on September 25, 2022 in Landover, Maryland Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Update: Goedert has returned to the game.

The Philadelphia Eagles are looking like a strong contender this year. With nine minutes to go in the third quarter, they are up 24-0 against the Washington Commanders in a divisional battle. Tight end Dallas Goedert has caught all three of his targets for 26 yards and a touchdown but is questionable to return to the game. He is dealing with a shin injury.

If Goedert cannot come back, look for AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith to continue the productive days they have already had.

More to come.

More From DraftKings Nation