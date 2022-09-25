Dallas Goedert returns to game in Week 3 vs. Commanders

Update: Goedert has returned to the game.

The Philadelphia Eagles are looking like a strong contender this year. With nine minutes to go in the third quarter, they are up 24-0 against the Washington Commanders in a divisional battle. Tight end Dallas Goedert has caught all three of his targets for 26 yards and a touchdown but is questionable to return to the game. He is dealing with a shin injury.

TE Dallas Goedert (shin) is questionable to return, #Eagles said. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) September 25, 2022

If Goedert cannot come back, look for AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith to continue the productive days they have already had.

