San Francisco 49ers wide receiver/Running back Deebo Samuel suffered an injury in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos. After a reception, the Broncos gang tackled him and he appeared to have his ankle rolled up on by a defender. The good news is that he’s already out of the tent and back on the bench. We’ll see if he can come back on their next possession.

Samuel is out of the tent and just joined Aiyuk on the bench — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) September 26, 2022