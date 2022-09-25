 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bears RB David Montgomery doubtful to return in Week 3 vs. Texans

Chicago Bears RB David Montgomery suffered an injury in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By TeddyRicketson
David Montgomery #32 of the Chicago Bears reacts after losing to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 18, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Update: Montgomery is doubtful to return to the game.

Update: Montgomery has gone from the blue medical tent to the locker room for further testing.

Fans of the Chicago Bears are holding their breath. Running back David Montgomery went down hard in the first quarter against the Houston Texans. It appeared that his leg was rolled up on, but he walked to the sideline on his own. If Montgomery is sidelined, backup running back Khalil Herbert would see the uptick in work in the backfield.

When Montgomery left the field, Herbert received three more carries. His final one of the drive was for an 11-yard touchdown. We will see if Montgomery comes back to the field on the Bears’ next drive.

More to come.

