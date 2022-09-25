Bears RB David Montgomery doubtful to return in Week 3 vs. Texans

Update: Montgomery is doubtful to return to the game.

Bears RB David Montgomery (ankle/knee) is doubtful to return. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 25, 2022

Update: Montgomery has gone from the blue medical tent to the locker room for further testing.

Fans of the Chicago Bears are holding their breath. Running back David Montgomery went down hard in the first quarter against the Houston Texans. It appeared that his leg was rolled up on, but he walked to the sideline on his own. If Montgomery is sidelined, backup running back Khalil Herbert would see the uptick in work in the backfield.

When Montgomery left the field, Herbert received three more carries. His final one of the drive was for an 11-yard touchdown. We will see if Montgomery comes back to the field on the Bears’ next drive.

More to come.