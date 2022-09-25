 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Patriots QB Mac Jones suffers leg injury in Week 3 vs.Ravens

Patriots QB Mac Jones suffered a leg injury in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By TeddyRicketson
Quarterback Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots reacts during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The New England Patriots had a tough test in Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens. They took the 37-26 loss, but that isn't the worst of it. Quarterback Mac Jones is being evaluated for a leg injury that did not look good.

The injury came late in the fourth quarter, and his left leg was rolled up on by a defender. He was able to limp to the sideline, but couldn't put pressure on his leg and was in visible pain. If Jones did suffer a bad injury and is unable to play in Week 4, it would likely be the veteran Brian Hoyer getting a start.

After the game, a video shows that Jones had to be helped to the locker room and is in a lot of pain. He isn’t able to put weight on his leg and had to nearly be carried. This is a big injury to watch during the upcoming week.

