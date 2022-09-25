Michael Thomas heads to locker room with foot injury in Week 3 vs. Panthers

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has was seen heading to the locker room during Sunday’s Week 3 matchup against the Carolina Panthers and is questionable to return. The All-Pro wideout sustained a foot injury and entered the medical tent prior to him walking to the locker room with members of the training staff.

NFL INJURY ALERT: Saints WR Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) are questionable to return today vs. the Panthers. — DK Nation (@dklive) September 25, 2022

Thomas had been somewhat productive as the Saints offense has struggled all day against the Panthers. The veterans had caught all five of his targets for 49 yards prior to exiting the game late in the third quarter. When he exited the medical tent, he was seen testing out his foot on the sidelines to see if he could go back in. Instead, he walked to the locker room.

With Jarvis Landry also questionable to return, the Saints are down to of their veteran receivers as they attempt a fourth quarter comeback. Rookie Chris Olave has put up over 100 receiving yards today and he’ll be the go-to guy for the rest of the afternoon.