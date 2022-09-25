 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook OUT for rest of Week 3 vs. Lions with shoulder injury

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook suffers a shoulder injury in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By TeddyRicketson Updated
Dalvin Cook #4 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 19, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Post-game update: Dalvin Cook is expected to wear a brace on his shoulder and play next Sunday against the Saints in London, per Pro Football Talk.

Update: Cook has been ruled OUT for the remainder of today’s game. Alexander Mattison will be the featured running back.

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook added injury to insult against the Detroit Lions today. He collided with teammate Ezra Cleveland and fumbled the ball. He was holding his left arm as he came off the field and went into the medical tent.

Cook has 17 carries for 97 yards and a touchdown in the game today. He is known for his bruising style of running and wasn't targeted in the passing game. Backup running back Alexander Mattison has five carries for 17 yards so far.

