Vikings RB Dalvin Cook OUT for rest of Week 3 vs. Lions with shoulder injury

Post-game update: Dalvin Cook is expected to wear a brace on his shoulder and play next Sunday against the Saints in London, per Pro Football Talk.

Update: Cook has been ruled OUT for the remainder of today’s game. Alexander Mattison will be the featured running back.

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook added injury to insult against the Detroit Lions today. He collided with teammate Ezra Cleveland and fumbled the ball. He was holding his left arm as he came off the field and went into the medical tent.

Dalvin Cook is slow to get up after losing a fumble; looks like he lost the ball while colliding with Ezra Cleveland.



Cook was holding his left arm as he came off the field.

Cook has 17 carries for 97 yards and a touchdown in the game today. He is known for his bruising style of running and wasn't targeted in the passing game. Backup running back Alexander Mattison has five carries for 17 yards so far.