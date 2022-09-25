Russell Gage limps off field, returns in Week 3 vs. Packers

Update: Russell Gage has returned to the field in Week 3.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hurting big time at wide receivers and now one of their healthier receivers is hurting, as he limped off the field in the 3rd quarter. He has been dealing with a hamstring injury, so there’s a chance this is an aggravation.

Gage fumbled earlier in the game and has 5 receptions for 32 yards. He’s been able to get catches this year, but has had very few yards after the catch. He’s also been dealing with an injury, so it’s hard to tell what the problem is. We’ll see if he comes back in this game.